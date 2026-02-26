A council tax rise of 4.9 per cent for next year for Powys residents has been confirmed.
At a meeting of Powys County Council on 26 February, councillors narrowly voted in favour of proposals for the 2026/2027 budget.
Finance portfolio holder Cllr David Thomas presented the draft budget, which explained the need for the 4.9 per cent Council Tax increase, as well as outlining that the council will need to make £12m in cuts and savings.
Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman reminded councillors of the promises he made when elected to the role at the annual meeting last May.
Cllr Berriman said: “I committed then to go into this budget round modelling services and cost reductions to achieve a council tax of less than five per cent.
“This we have achieved.
“This is a sound budget, a budget that makes the most of the resources we have available.”
Powys Independents joint group leader Cllr Beverley Baynham pointed out that the 4.9 per cent council tax increase follows one of 8.9 per cent for 2025/26 and 7.5 per cent the previous year.
She added that next year’s increase was being proposed “despite” a predicted £1.4m underspend on this year’s budget.
Cllr Baynham said: “Schools are being closed, our roads are in a desperate state of repair and here we are heaping more misery on the residents of Powys, we are continually asking them to pay more for less.
“I cannot support this budget.”
Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies said he would not be supporting the budget.
Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said it was “frustrating” that council tax has to be put up again.
“We need to have a national conversation on the appropriateness of Council Tax as a way of funding local government,” he said.
Reform UK group leader Cllr Iain McIntosh said he believed that the council needed to “reset” its approach to finance and a culture that “rewards efficiency” and “questions spending.”
Cllr McIntosh said: “Every possible efficiency should be exhausted before we ask our residents to pay any more.”
He too said that his group would be voting to reject the budget.
Cllr Thomas stressed that due to council tax reduction schemes and discounts, “only 47 per cent” of households would pay full council tax.
Cllr Thomas said: “The most vulnerable of residents are being protected and I’m pleased about that.”
At the end of the debate, four votes were held on the budget recommendations:
On the Medium-Term Financial Strategy up to 2031, 31 councillors voted for, 28 against and four abstained.
On the Council Tax increase and revenue budget for next year, 31 councillors voted for, 29 against and four abstained.
On increases to fees and charges, 33 councillors voted for, 28 against and one abstained.
The remaining six recommendations, which included the capital strategy and building programme as well as money borrowing limits, were all taken together.
This saw 34 councillors vote in favour and 29 vote against.
