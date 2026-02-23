A mid Wales flood prevention strategy - the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) - has concluded its latest programme of nine public drop‑in events across the upper Severn catchment, with the final sessions held in Llanfyllin and Llanidloes.
Both events mirrored those already held in Powys and Shropshire and gave residents, landowners and community groups the opportunity to look through the emerging water management information, speak with members of the project team, and share their experiences and opinions.
Attendees used all the sessions to ask questions and offer practical insights that will contribute to the shaping of the developing draft strategy which will be open to scrutiny at the final round of consultation later this year.
Glyn Preston, Powys County Council Cabinet member with responsibility for a more prosperous Powys, attended the Llanidloes event.
He thanked people for taking the time to come along and for their continued interest in the scheme, saying: "As Powys County Council is one of the strategic partners in the SVWMS, it was encouraging to see so many people engaged with the work taking place.
"I'd like to thank everyone for their interest in the scheme and the progress so far, and I urge people to stay involved as we move toward the development of the draft strategy and the statutory consultation later this year."
Although the in‑person events have now finished, there is still an opportunity for anyone with an interest in the scheme to have their say.
The online consultation remains open until 11 March.
Feedback from all nine sessions will help inform the next phase of work as the draft water management strategy continues to take shape ahead of further consultation later in 2026.
For more information, including consultation materials and feedback forms, visit: www.severnvalleywatermanagementscheme.commonplace.is
