Council tax rise slashed over living standards fears

The outgoing leader of Ceredigion council has lambasted the UK Government over living standards in the county as the authority approved a smaller council tax increase than it had originally planned.

Council tax will rise by 2.5 per cent in Ceredigion following a last minute windfall of £1m from Welsh Government.

Original plans for a council tax rise of between 4.75 and 5.25 per cent came under intense scrutiny from councillors over concerns about residents struggling to make ends meet.

Council leader Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn - who has announced she will step down as leader of the Plaid Cymru group following May’s elections - said there was support available for people struggling to pay council tax, with more information available on the council’s website but Cllr Elizabeth Evans pointed out there are families that “fall between two stools”.

“Not everybody is eligible for council tax relief but they are struggling financially. I know there’s support here but there’s not support for everybody,” she added.

Cllr ap Gwynn agreed and said it was like “going back to a time that’s more similar to the Victorian period with the government in Westminster,” highlighting the increase in food banks in the county, when there had been none when she was elected in 1999.

The increase will mean those living in a Band D property will pay £1,447.90 council tax a year.

Opposition leader Cllr Ceredig Davies said that the 2.5 per cent was accepted by most councillors, but again raised concerns about how the budget was presented to members, calling for greater opportunity to scrutinise department spending.

With all funding, the council will have a working revenue budget of £165.8m with the final council tax rate for a Band D property, including all precepts, standing at £1,777.27.

Ceredigion council said: “The council recently received correspondence from Welsh Government concerning additional funding which can be used for inflationary pressures.

“Being mindful of the additional financial pressures being placed on our residents, including current cost of living and inflation and with the new national insurance tax being implemented on 1 April, the new funds, of which Ceredigion should receive over £1m, means a significantly lower council tax increase for next year only.

“High quality services continue to be delivered for residents and Ceredigion currently has a lower Band D council tax than the all Wales average.”

Cllr ap Gwynn added: “The council is aware of additional financial pressures being placed on our residents, including cost of living, inflation and considerable increases in energy prices.

“Low settlements and additional pressures are likely for the following two years.