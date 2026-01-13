The wording of the motion passed by councils across Gwynedd states: “This Council fully supports the calls made by Siân Gwenllian MS for the establishment of a dental school in Bangor. We recognise the ongoing crisis in dental services across North Wales, which has left many residents unable to access basic treatment. We believe that establishing a dental school would increase the capacity to train and retain dentists in the region, significantly improving the dental health of our communities. We also acknowledge the economic benefits that such a development could bring to our county. We urge the Welsh Government to respond positively to this call, recognising the substantial positive impact a dental school in Bangor would have on our communities.”