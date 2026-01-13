All 64 of Gwynedd’s councils have backed a campaign to establish a new dental school.
It follows the recent submission of a joint proposal by Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities to establish a dental school is excellent news
Every community, town and city council in Gwynedd has formally backed calls for the establishment of the dental school in the area, demonstrating unprecedented grassroots support for the campaign led by Siân Gwenllian MS, and all have written directly to Cabinet Secretary for Health, Jeremy Miles MS, urging the Welsh Government to act.
This includes 17 councils in Dwyfor, 17 in Arfon and 30 in Meirionnydd, spanning communities from Bangor to Barmouth and from Aberdaron to Aberangell.
The unanimous backing reflects deep and growing concern about the ongoing crisis in access to NHS dental services across North Wales, where many residents are unable to register with a dentist or access basic treatment. Councils have also highlighted the long-term benefits of training dentists locally, helping to retain skilled professionals in the region and improve oral health outcomes for future generations.
Commenting on the show of support, Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian said: “The level of support shown highlights the deep concern in our communities about limited access to NHS dental services — and the strong desire to see future dentists trained here in North Wales.
“The recent submission of a joint proposal by Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities to establish a dental school is excellent news. This kind of collaboration between universities in the west is both welcome and encouraging. Now is the time for the Welsh Government to demonstrate its full commitment to making this project a reality.”
The council motions build on the momentum of the campaign launched by Siân Gwenllian in 2024, following the publication of her independent report, Filling the Gap: The Case for Training Dentists in Bangor. The report set out the scale of the dental access crisis in North Wales and made the case for a dental school based in Bangor as a sustainable, long-term solution.
The wording of the motion passed by councils across Gwynedd states: “This Council fully supports the calls made by Siân Gwenllian MS for the establishment of a dental school in Bangor. We recognise the ongoing crisis in dental services across North Wales, which has left many residents unable to access basic treatment. We believe that establishing a dental school would increase the capacity to train and retain dentists in the region, significantly improving the dental health of our communities. We also acknowledge the economic benefits that such a development could bring to our county. We urge the Welsh Government to respond positively to this call, recognising the substantial positive impact a dental school in Bangor would have on our communities.”
Campaigners argue the establishment of a dental school would not only address workforce shortages but also deliver wider economic and social benefits, strengthening the role of higher education in the region and supporting local communities.
With every Gwynedd council supporting the motion, the MS says pressure is mounting on Welsh Government to move the proposal forward.
