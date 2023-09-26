ALL improvements and repairs to Aberystwyth parks and playgrounds will be completed by mid-October, a meeting has heard.
Aberystwyth Town Council’s General Management Committee heard at a meeting last month that work on council-owned and run playgrounds had begun.
The works already completed include wetpour repairs in the Aberystwyth Castle playground, which was finished in early September.
New fencing works to Plascrug playground began in late September.
The next stage will then to be complete new fencing in the Penparcau playground, the meeting heard, and “all work should be completed by mid October.”