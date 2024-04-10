"Thoughtless and selfish parking is making the life of Aberystwyth residents intolerable."
That's the view of Aberystwyth Town Councillor, Mair Benjamin.
Cllr Benjamin, who said she had fallen foul of poor parking, said: "Many of us do not have the luxury of off street parking, and are reliant on parking outside our homes in the street, and for many - the elderly, the disabled, parents of young children - this is essential.
“What I have found is that over the years, local families know those in need, know the people that need a space, and respect it.
“Some of us put signs in our windows politely. But this is not always the case.
“In my own street there are at least four of us who struggle with mobility issues, or have family members who do, and are all too often unable to park anywhere near our homes, causing real logistical issues, all because people want to park freely and avoid the adjacent car park charges.
"We need residents’ parking, and a more helpful attitude from Ceredigion Council in designating disabled parking bays outside the homes of people who need them.
“I have been told by the county council that the cost of this designation is too expensive! This is not acceptable. We should all have the right to access our own homes.
“For those of us who cannot walk long distances unaided this is essential. It cannot be that financially inhibitive, even in these difficult financial times.
“In one instance a thoughtless car owner left his car outside my home for two weeks.”
Mair says she has contacted the police, the cabinet member for highways, her county councillor the university vice chancellor.
“No one seems to understand how difficult this can be for people.
“I would strongly urge the university to send out a clear message to staff and students (some of whom may be victims of this too) to respect the town and gown ethos of this town which has served us so well.”
Ceredigion’s former MP Mark Williams said: “This is not an exclusively Aberystwyth issue. A Lampeter resident contacted me with precisely the same problem as Mair and her neighbours, as has a resident in another part of town. I have received the same negative response from the county council.”
Ceredigion Council was asked to comment but felt unable to “as it may be interpreted as political during a pre-election period”.