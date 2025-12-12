An Aberystwyth academic has been appointed Chair of the world-renowned Keats Foundation, a charity dedicated to the life, work and legacy of the celebrated Romantic poet John Keats.
Professor Richard Marggraf-Turley from the Department of English and Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University has been appointed to head-up the organisation in recognition of his contribution to literary scholarship, public humanities and cultural education.
John Keats (1795-1821), remains one of the most widely loved and influential poets in the English language.
Despite a tragically short life, he produced some of the greatest poems ever written, including ‘To Autumn’, ‘Ode to a Nightingale’ and ‘The Eve of St Agnes’.
Founded in 2010, the Keats Foundation encourages enjoyment and understanding of Keats’s poems, letters, life and times, while inspiring new generations of readers, students and young poets to fulfil their creative ambitions.
Working closely with Keats House in Hampstead and partners across the UK and internationally, the foundation supports an ambitious programme of lectures, readings and educational initiatives.
Professor Marggraf-Turley’s publications on Keats include ‘Keats’s Boyish Imagination’, ‘Bright Stars: Keats, Barry Cornwall and Romantic Literary Culture’, and – his newest monograph, out next February – ‘Fantastic Shapes: Topology and Textuality in Romantic Poetry’.
He said he was “honoured” to have been appointed foundation Chair.
“This is a moment of significant opportunity for the foundation,” he said.
“With an established calendar of annual lectures, bicentenary conferences, commemorations and outreach activities, the organisation is now focused on strengthening its supporter base, securing its financial future, expanding digital resources and widening public engagement with Keats and Romantic literature. A key priority is extending the Foundation’s educational mission beyond specialist audiences to reach schools, young writers and the wider community.”
Dr Patrick Finney, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Humanities at Aberystwyth University, congratulated Richard on the “prestigious” appointment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.