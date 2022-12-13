Letter to the Editor: It is very sad to read that local independent businesses are having to close due to rising costs and lack of footfall. (Rising costs force Aber businesses to close, Cambrian News, 23 November)
One of the great charms of Aberystwyth is the large number of independent shops – there are big supermarkets but by and large because we are a long way from large towns and the supply chain is not straightforward. The shops you see on so many high streets don’t come here, which benefits independents.
The downside for the independents is that the don’t have large financial resources behind them and weathering rising costs and decreasing footfall becomes increasingly difficult.
Aberystwyth will be such a different place if we lose our independents and are left with empty shops – once the downward spiral starts it could be difficult to stop.
Alex Hales of No 21 Flowers who looks likely to close his shop in the new year speaks the truth when he says ‘use it or lose it’ – we are all living in difficult times but if everyone could maybe buy one or two things a week at an independent that they would normally buy at a supermarket that just might make a difference.
Also – what are those who run Aberystwyth and Ceredigion doing to help – where is the campaign to get visitors to come to Aber? I haven’t seen one but maybe I have missed something? We have a beach, we have lovely walks, we have our very own Michelin starred restaurant and we have wonderful local shops.
Aberystwyth punches above its weight which is partly due to the university and the National Library but if we don’t pull together to save what we have, we just become another rundown seaside town. And we really don’t want that.
Carolyn Carden,
Rydyfelin