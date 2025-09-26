Ms Pugh cited a case this month in which a Carmarthenshire woman was sentenced for claiming nearly £94,000 to which she wasn’t entitled in income support, child tax credit, carer’s allowance, and housing benefit over a five-year period. The 44-year-old defendant, who had pleaded guilty to four counts of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances, was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years with one-third discount for her guilty plea.