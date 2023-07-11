A NEWCASTLE Emlyn who twice breached a restraining order has been handed a suspended sentence order by magistrates.
Ricky Brooks, of Cambrian House, Sycamore Street, had pleaded not guilty at a hearing in February to breaching a restraining order on both Monday, 23 May and Saturday, 18 July.
He was found guilty of the two breaches by magistrates following a trial in May.
The breaches involved approaching the complainant in Newcastle Emlyn, and making comments “while passing her in close proximity”, the court heard.
The 50-year-old appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 July.
Magistrates sentenced Brooks to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence can be justified because Brooks has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”, but suspended the sentence “there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and that immediate custody would not be of assistance and there has been no further incidents.”
Brooks must also undertake 100 days of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
Brooks must also pay £650 in costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.