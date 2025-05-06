A Botwnnog man who was caught speeding with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road for two years.
Jamie Hughes, of 102 Aberech Road, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
At an earlier hearing in March, Hughes pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit at Llanfairfechan, Conwy on 10 December last year.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding on the 70mph limit A55 at Llandygai on the same day.
Magistrates disqualified Hughes from driving for 24 months and handed him a community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
Hughes must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.