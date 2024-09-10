An Aberaeron man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny a charge of using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth.
Oliver Monaghan, of Conwy, Castle Lane, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.
The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to using threatening or abusive behaviour in Aberystwyth on 26 June.
Monaghan is due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 October and was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.