An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with the strangulation and assault of a woman.
Richard Arms, of 57 Aberglasney Hall, Marine Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.
The 40-year-old is charged with the intentional strangulation and assault of a woman at an address on Upper Portland Street in Aberystwyth on 23 February.
Arms also further accused of a charge of sending a message by Facebook that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on the same day.
Arms is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 28 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.