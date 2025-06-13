An Aberystwyth man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with arson.
Mark Waterman, of 21 Parc Graig Glais, Upper Queens Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 54-year-old is accused of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Parc Graig Glas on 9 June.
Waterman entered no plea at the hearing.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 11 July.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.