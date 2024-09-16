An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting assaulting a police officer.
Gareth Stephenson, of 5 Cysgod y Gwynt, St James’ Square, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Avery in Aberystwyth on 24 August.
He also admitted using threatening behaviour.
Magistrates fined Stephenson £311 and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £152 victim fund surcharge.