An Aberystwyth man who repeatedly called and messaged a woman he had never met over a four month period has been jailed.
Liam Stevens, of Flat 8, Plas Newydd, Queen Street, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 September.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stalking a woman between 1 May and 22 September.
Stevens also admitted stalking involving serious distress between 7 and 18 October by sending “numerous unwanted Facebook messenger messages” and making “repeated withheld phone calls.”
Magistrates jailed Stevens for 24 weeks, saying the offence was “prolonged and persistent” and that Stevens made “serious threats of violence to a victim he has never met.”
He must also pay £250 compensation and costs of £85.
