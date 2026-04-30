An Aberystwyth woman has been ordered to undergo more alcohol dependency treatment after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order.
Miriam Amer, of 34 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The 43-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 17 September last year by failing to attend a planned appointment with Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Services on 20 February and a planned probation office appointment on 31 March.
Magistrates handed Amers an extra six months of alcohol dependency treatment for the breach.
The original community order will continue.
Amers must also pay court costs of £60.
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