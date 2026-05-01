A family-run petrol station in Penrhyncoch will hold a fundraising event this weekend to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and HAHAV Aberystwyth.
The event at Tymawr Filling Station has been organised as part of wider fundraising efforts that will see four members from the family-run business walk 26 miles to raise even more money for the two charities.
The petrol station’s fundraising day will take place this Saturday, 2 May. From 10am-4pm, visitors to Tymawr will find a fundraising cake stall, a raffle, and car wash.
On Saturday, 9 May, Lynwen, Carys, Seren, Sian and Gwenan will take on the Trek 26 challenge, during which they will walk 26 miles through London to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia, a condition that affects not only those diagnosed, but also their families and friends.
“As a family we know only too well how devastating dementia can be,” the family’s JustGiving fundraising page explains.
“Jane (Mam a mamgu annwyl) was diagnosed almost eight years ago with vascular dementia and we have slowly watched her memory, independence and personality diminish. We also walk in memory of Beti-Gu who also suffered from this terrible illness.
“Running a small family business in a busy rural village we also know so many families, colleagues and friends that have been affected in some way by dementia which makes our fundraising efforts even more meaningful.
“Every mile we walk is for someone affected.
“Every donation, no matter how small, helps make a difference.
“Thank you so much for your support — it truly means more than we can say.
Over £4,000 has been raised so far.
To help them raise even more money, you can donate directly to their fundraising page. Visit https://shorturl.at/AYVLA
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