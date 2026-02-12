An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Miriam Amer, of 9 Chalybeate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.
The 43-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 September last year by failing to attend a drug key worker session on 8 January, and a planned probation appointment on 13 January.
Amer was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
