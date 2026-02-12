Further tributes have been paid to well-known Aberystwyth man, Huw Evans, who has died at the age of 63.
Huw, who died on Friday, 23 January following a short illness, was a former groundsman for Aberystwyth University. Colleagues there have released tributes to him.
Professor Jon Timmis, Aberystwyth University Vice Chancellor, released a statement to staff yesterday (Wednesday, 10 February). It reads: “It is with much sadness that we note the passing of our former colleague, Huw Evans.
“The following tributes have been kindly prepared by colleagues, with thanks to Darren Hathaway and Louise Amery for their contributions.
“Huw “Banjo” Evans worked for the University Playing Fields from July 1977 until March 2023.
“Huw’s connection with the playing fields began long before many of us ever stepped onto them. He joined straight from school in 1977, quietly, without fuss, and what started as his first job became a lifelong commitment to the grounds, the teams who used them, and the wider community around them.
“Between July 2001 and March 2023, Huw served as Deputy Head Grounds Manager and later as Head Grounds Manager. Whatever the role, nothing ever phased him. Whether it was planning layouts, adjusting pitch sizes, scheduling tournaments, or managing the endless logistics of fixtures, everything lived “upstairs,” as he’d say with a tap to his head. And it always came out exactly when needed.
“His attention to detail was extraordinary. For Huw, preparing a pitch was not simply part of the job, it was a craft. Every cricket strip was perfectly level, every crease straight and true. He could sense imperfections others couldn’t see and put them right with instinct, experience, and a standard he never compromised.
“The same care extended to the football and rugby pitches; even the most overworked goal mouths somehow always had grass, restored through his steady patience and skill. His line marking was equally meticulous, every pitch measured and prepared with pride, whether for a junior match or an international tournament.
“Over the decades, Huw played a key role in the success of countless events at Blaendolau and Vicarage Fields - Rugby and Football 7s, the Welsh Schools Cricket Festival, the international Ian Rush tournaments, the Urdd National Schools Championships, and many more. His preparation, reliability, and quiet excellence were behind them all.
“For more than 20 years, Huw lived on site in the Grounds Manager’s cottage, becoming a familiar and reassuring presence. In all weathers, at all hours, he would be out checking the fields, gently moving on dog walkers or bikers, and protecting the pitches as if they were his own garden. His dedication was never limited to a shift pattern- it was part of who he was.
“There were lighter moments, too. Early mornings when the mist hung low, the tractor engine rumbling, and Huw singing or humming in the cab- rehearsing for choir or panto. His voice became part of the soundtrack of the fields.
“Huw’s commitment, his craftsmanship, and his warmth have left a lasting imprint. The pitches he cared for will continue to be played on and enjoyed, but they will always carry a part of him. A true groundsman, a guardian of the game, and someone who will be deeply missed.
“Huw was also a stalwart of the local theatre and music scene. A long-standing member of the Wardens, Showtime Singers, community theatre groups and Aber Opera, he had a distinctive bass voice and a wonderful comedic presence, especially in G&S shows. He was equally at home backstage, particularly as part of the stage crew for the annual Wardens panto, where he was greatly missed this year.
“Huw would do anything for anyone, and together with his family was truly part of the beating heart of the local theatre community. He was loved by everyone.
“We extend that love to all Huw's friends and family. A generous, kind and gentle man, he leaves a tall, smiling, Huw-shaped space - probably holding a pint, in all our lives.
“The funeral will take place at midday on Friday 13 February at Aberystwyth Crematorium, followed by a gathering at the Arts Centre. Please contact C.T. Evans Funeral Directors on 01970 820013 if you would like the webcast link.
“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.