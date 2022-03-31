‘Bullying’ driver gets three-year ban

A CEREDIGION driver has been banned from driving for three years and narrowly avoided a prison sentence after a court heard how he ‘bullied’ other motorists on the M4 motorway.

Michael David Smith, 33, of Cross Inn, was clocked travelling at 120mph on the M4 by an unmarked police car in the early evening of 28 December last year, whilst his pregnant partner and son were also in the car, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Hannah George, told the court a police officer followed Smith and said his speed “rarely dropped below 100mph” and hit a high of 120mph.

The defendant was seen driving “exceptionally close” to cars in front of him at high speed, and “weaving” back and forth in the lane and “bullying” other drivers to get out of his way.

He was pulled over along the 50mph stretch of the M4 near Port Talbot when travelling 80mph.

Smith, who had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and to driving at a speed in excess of the motorway limit, was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years and was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation course.