A Carmarthenshire man who raped and sexually abused two children, will spend the next 12 years behind bars, thanks to the courage of his victims.
Lloyd Davies, 29, of Caecoed, Llandybie, Ammanford was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, May 9.
His victims, both girls, were aged between six and 11 years old at the time of the offences.
One of Davies’ victims bravely came forward after confiding in a friend and subsequently a counsellor in her college, before reporting the crimes to the police in December 2022.
The court heard that Davies first raped her while they played the computer game, Minecraft, when she was still in primary school. The significance of the computer game and accounts provided by both victim and suspect proved invaluable in the court proceedings, providing additional strength and credibility to the victims’ allegations in court, which led to a unanimous guilty verdict.
The victim suffered four further incidents of sexual abuse and rape by Davies. She admitted that it had impacted her childhood and that her anxiety stemmed from years of abuse and concealing the truth.
Following Davies’ arrest, a second victim came forward to the police. She said that she had been sexually abused by him when she was around nine years old.
A police investigation was carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police which resulted in Lloyd Davies being found guilty of three counts of raping a child under 13, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault on a child under 13 and making a category A indecent image of a child, when he appeared before Swansea Crown Court on March 26, 2025.
Speaking after Davies’ sentencing, Detective Sergeant Carl Pocock of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This case is an important reminder that justice can still be served years after any abuse. I can assure any victim contemplating whether or not to come forward that a delay in reporting does not mean you will not be listened to or believed.
“Our specialist officers will listen and support you through the process, no matter how long ago the crime may have taken place. I hope this outcome demonstrates that it is never too late to speak out.
“A comprehensive police investigation by Detective Constable Katie Rees resulted in a number of charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service. DC Rees provided expert support for the victims and their families throughout the investigation, providing them with the confidence to proceed and provide evidence in court.
“Most importantly, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the two victims in this case, who have been extremely courageous in coming forward to police and recounting the trauma they suffered as young children.
“They have showed immense strength, character and resilience and should be proud of how they have conducted themselves throughout the investigation.
“It is thanks to their bravery that Lloyd Davies will now spend a significant spell in prison, making our communities a safer place. I hope today’s sentence will give some sense of closure and they can now try and move on with their lives.”
The victims of this case wish to thank the police for the amazing support received throughout the process and would encourage others to come forward, reassuring victims that if they find the strength to come forward and talk, they will be listened to.
If you need support for rape or sexual offence, you can find help and support here: Support after rape and sexual assault | Dyfed-Powys Police
To report a rape or sexual offence, visit: Report rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Dyfed-Powys Police