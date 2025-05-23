A Cardigan teenager has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Cai Williams, of 1 Pwllhai, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.
The 19-year-old admitting a charge of failing e to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 10 October 2024 by failing to attend planned probation appointments on 7 and 28 April this year.
Magistrates fined Williams £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.