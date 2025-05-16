Local musicians bring different but complementary styles to Cardigan’s Guildhall on 31 May (7pm).
The concert has been arranged by Rosalind Powell, known locally for her classical piano performances and singer-songwriter work.
She was keen to do something to tackle the climate and nature crisis, and support local campaigning on the issue.
The result is this evening, which will showcase her songs and those of Matthew Douglas who performs under the name ‘Drift’. Matthew also feels deeply about nature and the climate crisis and was keen to support the event.
The evening will raise funds for Cardigan Extinction Rebellion (XR).
Tickets are available on the door (suggested donation £8).
A warm welcome is extended to all.