A MAN has been ordered to carry out 120 of community service after assaulting and racially harassing a police officer.
On 2 April this year, Shaun Tooley, 36, of no fixed abode, assaulted PC Dimolarev by beating him and used racially aggravated words or behaviour towards the officer.
Tooley appeared before magistrates sitting in Aberystwyth and was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to undertake an alcohol treatment programme.
He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation.