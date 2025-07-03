A Glannant man will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of failing to provide a sample of blood to police.
Dylan Savinelli, of 4 Nantcrymannau Estate, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a sample of blood for analysis in Aberystwyth on 14 June.
Savinelli is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
