A Devil’s Bridge man who was found in possession of four types of controlled drugs including cocaine and cannabis has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Daniel Garton, of Rhos Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 April.
The 29-year-old entered guilty pleas to four counts of drug possession.
The court heard that Garton was found with one gram of cocaine, 263 grams of cannabis, six tablets of mirtazapine, and five tablets of diazepam, in Llanon on 26 March this year.
Magistrates handed Garton a 12-month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge of £114.