A man who assaulted police officers in Lampeter and at Cardigan police station will be sentenced by magistrates in the New Year.
Alex Smith, of 9 Park Terrace, Picton Terrace, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.
The 29-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Williams on Gwel y Creuddyn in Lampeter on 28 July as well as Pc Davies at Cardigan Police Station on the same day.
Smith was found not guilty of a charge of cannabis possession on 28 July at the hearing.
Smith is due to be sentenced for the officer assaults at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January next year.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.