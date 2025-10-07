A Lampeter man has been banned from the road for 15 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Alexander Batten, of 48 Penbryn, North Road, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 7 October.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped while driving a Kia Venga on the A485 at Alltwallis in Carmarthenshire on 17 September.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Batten had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Batten from driving for 15 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
