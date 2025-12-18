A Carmarthenshire woman has raised £2,620 for the maternity bereavement room at Glangwili Hospital by walking the British Three Peaks - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa - over three days in September 2025 with her close friend Carrie.
Kimberley Davies from Blaenwaun sadly lost her twin daughters Sophie and Lara in June and undertook the challenge on what would have been their due date.
On the final mountain - Yr Wyddfa - Kimberley and Carrie were joined by 30 close family members and friends, the youngest being just eight years old and the eldest 81.
Kimberley said: “It was very challenging due to the weather as we had a yellow weather warning for wind and rain on each of the mountains.
“Ben Nevis was minus one degrees with strong winds, and being the highest out of the three mountains, it felt as though it was never going to end!
“Scafell Pike was a different kind of challenge due to heavy rainfall which made it very slippery and made the river dangerous to cross due to the rising water levels.
“For the final one climb – Yr Wyddfa – we had very poor visibility, rain and strong winds.
“But it was a very emotional walk seeing the number of people wanting to climb in memory of Sophie and Lara.”
Kimberley undertook the challenge not just to raise funds for the labour ward, but also to draw attention the experience of baby loss.
“I want to raise awareness of the negative outcomes in pregnancy as many experience the loss of their babies, but sadly it’s not spoken about,” she said.
“After losing my twins daughters Sophie and Lara due to Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome in July, I wanted something positive to focus on while grieving for the future I thought I was going to have but sadly got taken away from me.”
The funds raised by Kimberley will enable the labour ward to purchase items to enhance the bereavement room which are above and beyond NHS core funding.
“The support I received from the medical team in the ‘Pili Pala’ bereavement room on Labour ward was phenomenal - such compassionate staff who should be so proud of the job they do,” said Kimberley.
“It really made such a terrible time in my life a little easier, thanks to everyone’s kindness.”
“I wanted to show my gratitude and give something back as a thank you,” she added.
“I’m hoping the money raised will go towards the facilities in the Pili Pala room and benefit other families unfortunately going through the loss of their babies.”
Speaking about the support she has received, Kimberley said: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated, Carrie who walked all three mountains with me, friends and family who walked Yr Wyddfa, and everyone who has shown their support in other ways.
“Finally, a heartfelt thankyou to the staff on the bereavement suite in Glangwili.”
Midwife Anwen Evans said: "At the maternity unit we are extremely thankful to Kim, her family and friends for taking on the incredible challenge of the Three Peaks to raise funds for the maternity bereavement room, especially so soon after Kim's heartbreaking loss of her twin girls Sophie and Lara.
“Facing such difficult weather made your effort even more remarkable. Your courage, compassion, determination and generosity in honouring their memory means more than words can express, and the generous amount of money you raised will bring comfort to many other families in their darkest moments."
