Llanddeiniol man faces cocaine charge

By Cambrian News reporter  
Saturday 26th March 2022 3:12 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A LLANDEINIOL man will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month after appearing in court charged with intent to supply cocaine.

James Hopson, of Sbeit Uchaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 March.

The 20-year-old was found in possession of 18.44 grams of cocaine in Aberystwyth on 6 January, the court heard.

Magistrates committed the case for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on 30 March.

Hopson was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0