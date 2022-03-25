Llanddeiniol man faces cocaine charge

A LLANDEINIOL man will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month after appearing in court charged with intent to supply cocaine.

James Hopson, of Sbeit Uchaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 March.

The 20-year-old was found in possession of 18.44 grams of cocaine in Aberystwyth on 6 January, the court heard.

Magistrates committed the case for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on 30 March.