A man who drove at 70mph through a north Ceredigion village has banned from the road by magistrates.
Gary Blower, of 114 Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 December.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was clocked by police laser driving a BMW 118i at 70mph on the A44 through Capel Bangor on 30 April this year.
Magistrates disqualified Blower from driving for 21 days.
He was also handed a £768 fine.
Blower must also pay £85 costs and a £307 surcharge.