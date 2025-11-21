Dyfed-Powys Police officers have this week charged nine people with conspiracy to supply class A drugs into Pembrokeshire between February and November 2025.
They were arrested during a proactive operation lead by the Serious and Organised Crime Team, which saw warrants carried out in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and out of the force area.
The following defendants have appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody until their next hearings at Swansea Crown Court:
- Tommy Lee Jones, aged 32, of Castle Quarry in Monkton
- Ryan Hare, aged 27, of Heol Cae Pownd in Cefneithin
- Kalum Haines, aged 22, of Woodland Park in Neyland
- Leon Haines,aged 25, of Ashdale Lane in Pembroke
- Zack Fecci, aged 20, of Hawkstone Road in Pembroke Dock
- Ahmed Al-Farraji, aged 25, of Topaz Street in Cardiff
- Usman Afsar,aged 40, of Woodborough Street in Bristol
- Adam Noraddin, aged 25, of Plas Nanthelyg in Cardiff
Mili Davies-Blewett, aged 25, of land adjacent to Pen Rhos, Maesybont in Carmarthenshire, was charged with the same offence and has been released on bail.
