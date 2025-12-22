A Cardigan man has been held in custody charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order by failing to tell police about a mobile phone he was using.
Leof Sceaga, of 1 Cysgod y Cwm, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 19 December.
The 57-year-old is charged with breaching an interim sexual harm prevention order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 4 November by failing to notify the police of a mobile phone in St Dogmaels on 18 December.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Sceaga is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 19 January.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.
