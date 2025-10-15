A Penparcau man has been fined £40 by magistrates for the theft of a £3.50 salad box from an Aberystwyth supermarket.

Shaun Jones, of 64 Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a salad box worth £3.50 from Morrisons in Aberystwyth on 7 July this year.

Magistrates fined Jones £40.

He must also pay £3.50 in compensation to the store.

Jones must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16.