A Penparcau man has been fined £40 by magistrates for the theft of a £3.50 salad box from an Aberystwyth supermarket.
Shaun Jones, of 64 Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a salad box worth £3.50 from Morrisons in Aberystwyth on 7 July this year.
Magistrates fined Jones £40.
He must also pay £3.50 in compensation to the store.
Jones must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16.
