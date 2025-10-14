The Vale of Rheidol Railway has welcomed its first female guard in more than a century of operations.
Commercial Manager, Claire Stott, officially passed out as a guard in August 2025, becoming the first woman to hold the position since the line opened in 1902.
Her appointment marks a historic milestone for the railway, which has carried generations of passengers through the Rheidol Valley for 125 years.
Claire joined the railway in March 2025, bringing with her a strong background in hospitality and management from her time as General Manager of Nanteos Mansion.
While her remit has been to lead commercial development, she quickly set her sights on contributing to the operational side of the railway too.
“In my first season I have worked on projects such as launching Caffi Cledrau at Aberystwyth station and introducing the Cledrau Picnic for first class passengers, both of which have been exciting developments for our visitors,” said Claire.
“But from the start I also wanted to get involved with the railway at a deeper level. Training as a guard was a challenge I set myself because the role is so central to the visitor experience as well as to the safe running of the line.”
Becoming a qualified guard required rigorous training, with responsibility for train safety, communication with locomotive crews and passenger care.
“The guard is the person visitors see and speak to most during their journey,” Claire explained.
“It is a role that combines operational discipline with customer service, and I am proud to be the first woman in the railway’s history to take it on.”
Llyr ap Iolo, Managing Director of the Vale of Rheidol Railway, said: “Her determination to contribute across both commercial and operational areas is inspiring, and her appointment as the railway’s first female guard is an important chapter in our story.”
