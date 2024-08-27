A Penparcau woman who obstructed a train by walking on the railway line in Llanbadarn has been handed a suspended prison sentence by magistrates after the court heard she “trespassed regularly.”
Samantha Keegan, of 42 Rhyd y Bont, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 19 August.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of obstructing an engine using a railway by walking on the railway line at Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate in Llanbadarn Fawr on 4 January this year.
Keegan also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a planned court date before Aberystwyth magistrates on 24 July.
Magistrates, handing Keegan a 56 day jail sentence but suspending it for 12 months, said the offences were so serious because she has “a flagrant disregard for court orders” and “admits to trespassing regularly.”
Not answering bail for the original court date was also an “aggravating factor”, magistrates said.
The custodial sentence was suspended, magistrates said, because there is a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Keegan must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
Magistrates ordered no compensation.