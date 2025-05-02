A Penparcau man has been remanded in custody accused of assaulting a man at an Aberystwyth pub.
David Lloyd, of 26 Ystwyth Close, Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The 32-year-old is accused of assaulting Huw Rodgers at the Academy at the top of Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 19 February this year.
Lloyd entered no plea to the charge at the hearing.
Lloyd is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 30 May.
Magistrates remanded Lloyd in custody until that hearing date.