A PENTRE Cwrt man has been banned from the road by magistrates for “repeat offending” after being caught driving without insurance.
Andrew Peter Purnell, of Ty Cerdin, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 7 June.
The court heard that the 62-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was uninsured on the A48 in Carmarthenshire on 29 December last year.
Magistrates disqualified Purnell from driving for six months “due to repeat offending” and fined him £576.
He must also pay £110 costs and a £230 surcharge.