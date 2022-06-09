Six months jail for drug supply
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been jailed for six months by magistrates after admitting a slew of drug charges.
Michael Robbins, of 56 Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between 3 May and 6 June 2020; possession of 0.6 grams of cannabis on 5 June 2020; being concerned in the supply of diazepam between 11 April and 6 June 2020; being concerned in the supply of alprazolam between 16 May and 6 June 2020; and possession of 120 tablets of clonazepam with intent to supply in on 5 June - all in Aberystwyth.
Jailing Robbins for a total of six months, magistrates said that Robbins’ previous record led to the imprisonment.
He had also had “six years of supervision in the community with a lot of effort having gone into bringing about change in criminal behaviour,” the court heard.
