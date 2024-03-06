A Dolgellau man has been handed a community order for a string of offences including assaults, criminal damage and drug possession.
Rowland Humphreys, of Lawnt, Lombard Street, appeared before Caernarfon magistrates on 21 February.
At an earlier hearing the 45-year-old had pleaded guilty to assaulting Kelly Marie Jones in Dolgellau on 4 November, and assaulting her in Rhyl on 2 September.
Humphreys admitted damaging a door and wooden beads in Dolgellau on 9 February.
He also admitted possession of amphetamine, using threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer, all in Dolgellau on 15 February.
Magistrates handed Humphreys a community order to include six months of alcohol treatment and rehabilitation.
He must also undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.