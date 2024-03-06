A Dolgellau man has been handed a community order for a string of offences including assaults, criminal damage and drug possession.

Rowland Humphreys, of Lawnt, Lombard Street, appeared before Caernarfon magistrates on 21 February.

At an earlier hearing the 45-year-old had pleaded guilty to assaulting Kelly Marie Jones in Dolgellau on 4 November, and assaulting her in Rhyl on 2 September.

Humphreys admitted damaging a door and wooden beads in Dolgellau on 9 February.

He also admitted possession of amphetamine, using threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer, all in Dolgellau on 15 February.

Magistrates handed Humphreys a community order to include six months of alcohol treatment and rehabilitation.

He must also undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.