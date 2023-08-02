A small number of bike thefts reported to Dyfed-Powys Police and North Wales Police result in a charge, new figures show.
According to Home Office data, just one in 63 reported thefts in north Wales and one in 29 in Dyfed-Powys led to a charge last year.
Today is Cycle to Work Day – encouraging people to do their commute on two wheels. Despite this, a vast majority of bike thefts across the UK are going unpunished – with one charity warning thefts are putting people off cycling altogether.
Data shows 307 bike thefts were reported to North Wales Police in the year to March 2023 – with just five (1.6 per cent) resulting in a charge or summons to court.
In addition, no suspect was identified in 69.4 per cent of cases, and 20.5 per cent were dropped because of evidential difficulties. Meanwhile, 6.8 per cent of crimes were yet to be assigned an outcome.
For Dyfed-Powys Police, 171 bike thefts were reported – with just six (3.5 per cent) resulting in a charge or summons to court.
No suspect was identified in 66.7 per cent of cases, and 26.9 per cent were dropped due to evidential difficulties; 1.2 per cent were yet to be assigned an outcome.
Keir Gallagher, campaigns manager at the Cycling UK charity, said the "scourge" of bike theft will carry on until criminals "believe there is a genuine risk of being caught".
He said: “While we acknowledge the limitations on police resources, with more than half of stolen bikes being sold online, there is clearly scope for improved targeting of online marketplaces to identify and prosecute serial offenders and organised criminals.”
He urged local authorities, employers and businesses to invest in better bike storage.
Across England and Wales, fewer bike thefts have been reported than in recent years. In 2022-23 there were 76,900 thefts, down from 85,600 in 2019-20.
However, the charge rate has also dropped slightly, from 1.9 per cent to 1.5 per cent
In the year to March 2020 there were 400 thefts reported to North Wales Police, with just 2.8 per cent resulting in a charge. In Ceredigion the number was 125, with just 1.6 per cent leading to a charge.
National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for acquisitive crime, Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, said there is "much more that needs to be done" to tackle bike theft.
She said: “Policing recognises how invasive and traumatic it is to be a victim of burglary and theft.
"In some cases, there may not be enough information for police to act upon or bring about criminal proceedings. For these types of offences, police focus on targeting prolific offenders, organised crime networks, and ensuring effective prevention measures are in place."
"I understand the disappointment felt by victims who do not get a quality service by the police or the outcomes they would want through the criminal justice system," she added.