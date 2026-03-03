Concerns have been raised about broken glass on a Gwynedd field in Bala.
Clwb Peldroed Ieuenctid Y Bala shared their concerns on Facebook, saying they “are extremely disappointed that groups have been vandalising our grassroots facility, drinking alcohol on the children’s playing field, and leaving broken glass behind”.
“This has now happened on two Fridays in a row,” the post added.
“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and poses a serious risk to the safety of our children, volunteers, and families who use the site.”
“Broken glass and antisocial behaviour could seriously injure one of our players.
“We urge those responsible to stop immediately and to show respect for a community space that is there for children, not for antisocial behaviour.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.