Network Rail will close Barmouth’s historic viaduct for up to 13 weeks from this Saturday for the final phase of restoration work to take place.
Along with contractors Alun Griffiths, Network Rail will work on reconstructing the metal sections of the Grade II* listed structure, as well as renewing the tracks near to Barmouth Toll House, on the northern edge of the viaduct.
Work began on this iconic structure back in 2020 in order to protect the well-loved bridge for future generations and to maintain its magnificent appearance. The multi-million-pound investment has already seen teams replace the timber beams that support the 154-year-old structure, as well as additional timber strengthening work.
The restoration has been split across several years to reduce the impact on rail services, the community and local economy. Network Rail has also carefully planned the work to avoid the busy summer season when tourism in Barmouth and the local area is at its peak.
The railway over the viaduct will be closed from Saturday, 2 September to Friday, 24 November. During this period, engineers will be working to refurbish the metal sections of the bridge.
From Saturday 25 November to Saturday, 2/Sunday, 3 Decembe, Network Rail teams are planning to renew the tracks near to Barmouth Toll House, on the northern end of the viaduct, during this period. These dates haven’t yet been confirmed but will be announced as soon as they are.
While the viaduct is closed, Transport for Wales is expecting to operate a combination of bus replacements and train services along the Cambrian Coast line.
The footpath over the viaduct will also be closed from Saturday, 2 September to Friday, 24 November so teams can have full access while they safely carry out the essential restoration.
Preparation work has already started and will be ongoing until September. Engineering teams and contractors are currently grit blasting the steel caissons (the large steel cylinders that support the metal parts of the bridge), ready for painting.
Teams will work a mixture of day and night shifts to complete the work. They are aware houses are nearby, and will try to minimise disruption as much as possible.