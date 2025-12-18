The prospect of merging Wales’ four police forces into a single mega-force has resurfaced, as politicians scrambled to respond to reports of an overhaul of policing in the new year.
Adam Price raised reports that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is considering cutting the number of police forces in Wales and England from 43 to 12 through mergers.
The former Plaid Cymru leader told Senedd members the reforms would represent the “biggest upheaval” of police forces since the 1960s.
Warning the Welsh Government was not consulted on plans to scrap police and crime commissioners, he said: “No change should happen – a merger for example – without full Senedd scrutiny and a Welsh democratic mandate.”
Mr Price suggested an all-Wales model – merging the four police forces, similar to what happened in Scotland in 2013 – could have benefits but said governance would be critical.
He argued a single police force would need to be accountable to the Senedd, with powers over policing devolved to Wales.
The MP-turned-Senedd member urged the UK Government to rule out any cross-border mergers involving a Welsh force being absorbed into an English one.
Responding for the Welsh Government, Jane Hutt described the widespread media reports as “unhelpful, unconfirmed speculation”.
But she confirmed the UK Government is expected to publish a white paper in the new year.
Ms Hutt told the Senedd she has been assured the UK Government recognises the differing governance arrangements between Wales and England.
Ms Hutt suggested reforms would present a natural opportunity to consider the role of the Welsh Government and Senedd in terms of accountability for policing in Wales.
She said the focus is on a phased approach, beginning with powers over youth justice and probation.
Rhys ab Owen argued Wales’ four police forces “make no sense at all” with Police Scotland showing a unified force can “flourish”.
