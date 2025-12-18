Aberystwyth-based theatre company Arad Goch has announced a major new production for next year, and it will involve a collaboration with Theatr Cymru.
Dosbarth Miss Prydderch a Lleidr y Lleisiau will be performed from Saturday, 6 June until Saturday, 4 July 2026.
The show explores a common issue affecting schools in rural Wales, as a spokesperson for Arad Goch explained.
“It’s the first day of term at Ysgol Gwaelod y Garn and everyone’s excited. But bad news awaits the children… the school is going to CLOSE!” the spokesperson said.
“As Alfred, Elen and their friends try to think of a way to save their school, a rather grim-looking new teacher joins the staff: Miss Prydderch. But it soon becomes clear that she’s completely extraordinary. If anyone can help the children to save the school, it’s Miss Prydderch!
“Brimming with mischief, music and imagination, join the class and Miss Prydderch on an unforgettable adventure where the friends learn to overcome their fears and discover the importance of raising their voices.”
Ffion Wyn Bowen has been appointed to direct the production of Dosbarth Miss Prydderch a Lleidr y Lleisiau, with Steffan Donnelly as Associate Director. This is the first time that the artistic directors of Theatr Arad Goch and Theatr Cymru will be collaborating.
The production will also include stunning set and costumes designed by Cai Dyfan, and lighting by designer Cara Hood.
The choreographer for the show is Cêt Haf, and Lynwen Haf Roberts is the show’s Music Director.
Eädyth Crawford is the Sound Designer and Steffan Rhys Williams is Music Producer.
The cast will be announced in the coming months.
The show has been written by Professor Mererid Hopwood, of the department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University. Professor Hopwood is also a poet and lyricist.
