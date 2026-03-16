A small north Powys primary school could close later this year if given the go-ahead by cabinet next week, the county council has said.
Powys County Council is proposing to close Llandinam C.P. School and earlier this year (January) published a statutory notice formally proposing the change.
During the statutory notice period, 44 objections were received.
On Tuesday, 24 March, cabinet will receive and consider the objection report and will be asked to approve the proposal to Llandinam C.P. School from the 31 August 2026, with pupils to transfer to their new catchment school.
Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “After carefully considering the objections, I will be recommending to Cabinet that they approve the proposal to close Llandinam C.P. School
“Our priority is to ensure the best possible start for all learners, and we believe our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys will help achieve that. This means addressing challenges such as the high proportion of small schools, falling pupil numbers, and significant surplus places across the county.
“Historic and projected figures show that Llandinam C.P. School will remain one of the smallest schools in Powys for the foreseeable future. It currently has one of the highest costs per pupil in the county – £7,424 compared to the Powys average of £5,214.
“Small pupil numbers mean pupils are taught in whole key stage classes, which limits opportunities to learn alongside peers of similar age and ability. Moving forward with this proposal would allow pupils to attend a larger school with broader educational and extra-curricular opportunities.
“This proposal has not been reached lightly, but we believe it is necessary to address low numbers and reduce surplus capacity in our primary schools.”
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