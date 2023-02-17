Like every other woman, we have been taught to fear predatory men from a very young age. Unfortunately we don’t which men are the dangerous ones so we err on the side of caution as much as possible. I can recommend a great book to women readers called The Gift of Fear which teaches women to be alert to the signals that predators give out. One of them is forced teaming, where a predator creates an unwelcome alliance of the ‘we’re in this together’ scenario. Therefore when men say ‘you don’t need to be afraid of me’ it is the clearest signal that you absolutely need to be afraid of that man.