The Welsh Government set out plans to introduce laws on homelessness, building safety, environmental governance, greyhound racing and visitor accommodation.
Julie James, who is counsel general, the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser, updated the Senedd on ministers’ plans for new laws with only a year to go until the next election.
Ms James told the Senedd a bill would be introduced to make homelessness support more accessible and person-centred, helping people find long-term housing quickly.
She said the Welsh Government would bring forward a long-awaited environmental governance bill, establishing a new governance body and setting biodiversity targets.
Giving a statement on the legislative programme on 29 April, Ms James said a law would also be drafted centred on the accountability of Senedd members.
The bill would introduce a system of recall, giving voters the opportunity to remove misbehaving politicians between elections, and seek to address deliberate deception.
With plans to bring in a tourism tax already afoot, the Welsh Government will also introduce a new licensing system for accommodation providers to set safety standards.
The counsel general said ministers would legislate to ban greyhound racing, fulfilling a commitment made as part of a £100m budget deal with the Liberal Democrats.
She stated a bill would also be brought forward to fundamentally reform building safety, with another aimed at modernising and simplifying planning law.
The former solicitor suggested proposals for reform of taxis and the devolved tribunal system would be squeezed out due to a legislative logjam ahead of the next election.
Tom Giffard, the Conservatives’ shadow counsel general, accused the Welsh Government of being “out of ideas” and delivering “everything but” the people’s priorities.
Mr Giffard criticised long NHS waiting lists and ministers’ record on the Welsh economy, with the highest unemployment rate and lowest take-home pay in the UK.
He said: “What has been the Welsh Government’s response to this? Introducing 20mph … limits up and down Wales … and creating 36 new and costly Senedd politicians.”
The Tory said the Scottish Government has introduced 58 bills since 2021, including 15 in 2024 alone, with Welsh ministers lagging on 17 during this Senedd term.
Describing plans for a homelessness bill as the most radical anywhere in western Europe, Ms James said: “They very idea that that’s not innovative, new and progressive is for the birds.”
Heledd Fychan, for Plaid Cymru, warned of instability within the Welsh Government – with Wales having had three different first ministers in little over a year.
The Senedd member expressed concerns about ministers shelving plans to overhaul council tax and create a more gender-equal Senedd.
Warning of gaps in environmental governance since Brexit, with Wales lagging the rest of the UK, Ms Fychan welcomed plans to “leapfrog” the other nations.
Pressed about tribunal reform being ditched, Ms James said ministers expect to publish a draft bill before the May 2026 election “but we won’t have time to get it through the Senedd”.
She told the Senedd the draft bill would be “ready to go” for an incoming Welsh Government.