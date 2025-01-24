Derwenlas Village Hall has bounced back “resilient” with the recovery taking just days following the New Year’s Eve flooding.
Just hours after the New Year's celebrations at the hall, heavy rain took the Dyfi Valley by force, stranding drivers as roads flooded including the A487 to Aberystwyth.
The heavy rain combined with the high tides flooded the valley's floodplains which back onto the village hall and crept its way into the building.
Though residents found water up to their ankles in the hall the following morning, the committee described the hall as “no stranger to floods”, with the only victim being the carpet and the clean-up taking just days.
A spokesperson for the 1880s hall, which has been in community ownership since 2011, said: “The hall which was the village school is no stranger to floods, as former pupils will remember.
“It is a resilient building, and the water goes out as quickly as it comes in.
“After the New Year’s Day flood, the volunteers who look after the building on behalf of the community quickly rallied round to clean up.
“The hall thrives at the heart of the village, and it will take more than the occasional flood to dampen the enthusiasm of its volunteers and the enjoyment of everyone who uses it.”
The community space has had recent improvements including a new kitchen with stainless steel units raised off the floor to avoid damage from such events.
The hall will also soon be getting raised beds thanks to grants from Tyfu Powys and Social Farms and Gardens, “on legs so that if there is another flood, it won’t wash them away”.
The venue is used to host private as well as community events throughout the year.